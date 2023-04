Police said the crash happened at Langford Parkway.

ATLANTA — One man is dead following a crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-75/I-85 northbound.

Atlanta Police said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. near Langford Parkway. The driver veered off the road and crashed into a wall, police said.

Police confirmed that one man was dead following the crash, but did not say if the man was the driver or a possible passenger in the vehicle.