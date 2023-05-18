Former student arrested on Marietta High School campus after officials find gun, drugs: Principal

MARIETTA, Ga. — A former student was arrested at Marietta High School Thursday after bringing a gun and drugs on campus, according to a letter sent to families.
Interim principal Marco D. Holland issued the letter explaining a school administrator approached the former student Thursday afternoon with the school resource officer. The individual was detained and searched, according to school officials, and found with marijuana and a handgun.
Marietta Police Department arrested the former student and they are now facing charges.
"Student safety is our highest priority, and out of an abundance of caution, MPD increased its presence on campus for dismissal this afternoon," Holland explained in the letter. "As we do every year during the final days of the school year, we will have additional officers on campus next week."