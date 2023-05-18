Former student arrested on Marietta High School campus after officials find gun, drugs: Principal

The individual was detained and searched, according to school officials, and found with marijuana and a handgun.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A former student was arrested at Marietta High School Thursday after bringing a gun and drugs on campus, according to a letter sent to families.

Interim principal Marco D. Holland issued the letter explaining a school administrator approached the former student Thursday afternoon with the school resource officer. The individual was detained and searched, according to school officials, and found with marijuana and a handgun.

Marietta Police Department arrested the former student and they are now facing charges.