Peacock spotted wandering in Marietta neighborhood

MARIETTA, Ga. — What was once quite a surprise has now become routine for some residents in Marietta – seeing a lone peacock wandering through their neighborhood.

The exotic bird was spotted several weeks ago, but its on the move again, making its way into the neighborhood. Some residents enjoy seeing the peacock from time to time, but others say it's a nuisance.

“The noise is getting a little old,” one resident said.

Reports of peacock sightings in Marietta have been happening since 2015, but it’s not certain whether this is the same peacock or not.