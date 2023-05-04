Traffic backups after vehicle, train collide near Marietta Square, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Traffic is backing up Wednesday evening near Marietta Square after a vehicle and a train collided, according to the Marietta Police Department.
Authorities said there are no injuries but to expect serious traffic delays in the area of Marietta Square.
11Alive is working to find out more information about what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
