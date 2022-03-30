MARTA is offering a sign-on bonus for these jobs

MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

ATLANTA — MARTA is looking to hire bus operators and journeyman technicians and they said the transit authority said it will offer a bonus too.

Sign-on bonuses of $3,000 will be offered and MARTA will train all permit and Class C license holders for their commercial driver’s license (CDL).

A job fair will be held at MARTA headquarters at 2424 Piedmont Road NE Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the job fair.

Applicants for bus operators must be 21 years old or older and applicants for journeyman bus technicians must be at least 18.