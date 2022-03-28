Here's how you can help shape the future of MARTA

Applications are now open for the transit system's Riders Advisory Council.

ATLANTA — MARTA is looking for people who want to help make the transit system better and who are willing to dedicate the time to do so.

People can now apply to be part of MARTA's Riders' Advisory Council.

The RAC was created in 2020 with the intent to help the public understand how MARTA operates and to be used as a way to gather feedback to help improve the transit system.

According to MARTA, the RAC is an all-volunteer group of 24 people who live and work in metro Atlanta. MARTA employees, contractors and elected officials are not eligible to serve on the RAC.

Through an open application process, MARTA selects the members of its advisory council by weighing several factors such as ridership habits, commuting experiences and community involvement.

The advisory council typically meets on the first Wednesday of every month, hearing presentations from MARTA's top leadership and staff on a range of topics like finance, transit planning and community initiatives. Such meetings are not open to the public nor are there any formal votes taken.

Terms for current members of the RAC expire in May 2022, so MARTA is looking to find its next group of leaders.