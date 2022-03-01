x
MARTA hiring for bus services, $3,000 sign-on bonus and salaries up to $23.91/hour

The transportation authority is hiring for bus drivers and technicians.

ATLANTA — MARTA will be holding a job fair this weekend as it looks to hire for positions related to the transportation system's bus services.

According to a release, the job fair will be at MARTA headquarters on Saturday, March 5, between 9 a.m. and noon.

The headquarters are located across from the Lindberg MARTA station at 2424 Piedmont Road.

According to MARTA, they're hiring for two types of positions - bus drivers, known as operators, and journeyman bus technicians. 

The agency is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus, it said, with salaries of $23.91 per hour available for journeyman technicians and $17.74 per hour available for drivers.

Those interested in applying as a driver need to have a current Class C license, with MARTA saying it will train anyone with a Class C license for a Commercial Driver's License.

Anyone interested in driving must:

  • Be 21 years of age or older 
  • Have high school diploma or equivalent
  • Have current Class C license
  • Pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening
  • Be vaccinated for COVID-19

Both full-time and part-time driving positions are available.

Those interested in technician positions must:

  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Have high school diploma or equivalent
  • Have current Class C license
  • Have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Masks and a negative COVID test is required for attendance to the job fair on Saturday, with testing available on-site.

