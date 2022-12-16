MARTA gives sneak peek at new railcars which will have phone chargers, other features

The $646 million project is expected to bring the final trains back to Atlanta in 2024 before testing and then a debut on the MARTA network in 2025.

ATLANTA — MARTA is offering a first look at updated rail cars that will eventually replace the transit agency's aging fleet.

The rail cars will offer some nifty features - wider aisles, with room for wheelchairs, bikes and luggage; phone chargers, electronic route updates and more.

So far the cars can only be experienced in a virtual setting - 11Alive's Jerry Carnes got a taste on Friday morning, using a VR headset. The rail cars are still being finalized in the welding stages in Europe before they will be fully constructed by Stadler in Salt Lake City, Utah.

