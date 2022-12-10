Iconic rotating restaurant Polaris reopens in Atlanta

Polaris closed in March of 2020 after the pandemic broke out across the world, but just shy of three years later, have reopened their doors to the public.

ATLANTA — Those in search of a fine dining restaurant once again have the option to enjoy one of Downtown Atlanta's most unique eateries.

The iconic rotating restaurant and lounge, Polaris, perched atop Atlanta's Hyatt Regency hotel has finally reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polaris closed in March of 2020 after the pandemic broke out across the world, but just shy of three years later, have reopened their doors to the public.

The restaurant provides panoramic views of the city, in addition to serving up select wines, cocktails and southern soul food, according to the restaurant's website.

Polaris is also known for its highly-regarded rooftop bee garden and glass elevators on the way to the top of its globe-like, flying-saucer structure.

With the restaurant having already reopened, those looking to enjoy a night out on the town this weekend can do so by booking reservations here.

Important details to know about Polaris include:

The restaurant is open from Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Polaris is located at 265 Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta, in the same block as AmericasMart, and a block away from the Marriott Marquis

You can also take MARTA and exit at Peachtree Center Station to quickly access the hotel and restaurant

Polaris is not the only rotating restaurant in Downtown Atlanta, as the downtown Westin's Sundial is also famously known for its spinning rooftop restaurant, although Polaris spins at a higher rate of speed.