Brunch it up | Snooze an A.M. Eatery location to open by Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — A new popular brunch is bringing its pancake flights to one of Atlanta's most iconic locations.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is opening a new location at Piedmont Park. People can soon order its famous breakfast burrito or enjoy a mimosa inside the Midtown Promenade shopping area at the intersection of Monroe Dr. NE and Virginia Ave. NE, according to its website. The central Atlanta hotspot will mark the restaurant's third location, joining the Buckhead and West Midtown.
The Denver-based chain has teased plans to bring its egg-cellent brunch to different parts of the metro. Snooze Piedmont Park is the only location to open this year but Snooze plans to crack open several new spots as strong as its coffee.
Besides being a leader in breakfast specialties, Snooze is also paving the way for more sustainable crunching.
The restaurant chain prides itself on "serving up a twist on breakfast by starting with responsibly sourced ingredients and bringing them together in unexpected ways." All food must go through its set of standards to make sure it can have a positive impact on people and the planet - a quality they call Snooze Approved.
People can enjoy Snooze's breakfast beliefs starting Dec. 14. They're open early and already have a menu to share.