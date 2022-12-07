Brunch it up | Snooze an A.M. Eatery location to open by Piedmont Park

The popular brunch spot is opening its third metro-Atlanta location on Dec. 14.

ATLANTA — A new popular brunch is bringing its pancake flights to one of Atlanta's most iconic locations.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is opening a new location at Piedmont Park. People can soon order its famous breakfast burrito or enjoy a mimosa inside the Midtown Promenade shopping area at the intersection of Monroe Dr. NE and Virginia Ave. NE, according to its website. The central Atlanta hotspot will mark the restaurant's third location, joining the Buckhead and West Midtown.

The Denver-based chain has teased plans to bring its egg-cellent brunch to different parts of the metro. Snooze Piedmont Park is the only location to open this year but Snooze plans to crack open several new spots as strong as its coffee.

Besides being a leader in breakfast specialties, Snooze is also paving the way for more sustainable crunching.