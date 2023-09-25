Track replacement to happen at airport MARTA station

MARTA says you should prep for an extra 10-15 minutes to reach your destination.

ATLANTA — MARTA is set to begin track replacement work at Airport Station in the coming weeks.

The transit authority says the project is part of a multi-year effort to replace track and switches throughout the rail system. MARTA adds that its work near the airport will result in a "safer rail system, few delays, and improved ride."

When will work take place?

According to MARTA, track replacement is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on the follow days.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Thursday, Oct. 4

Friday, Oct. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Thursday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 13

Friday, Oct. 27

Friday, Nov. 3

Will there be delays?

Yes, MARTA said travelers on the Red and Gold lines may experience delays during the work times. As a result, you should prep for an extra 10-15 minutes to reach your destination.

Any other changes?

If you are traveling from the airport to Buckhead, Medical Center, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, or North Springs Stations after 8:30 p.m. you will need to transfer to the Red Line at Lindbergh Center Station.

For more information on the track replacement work, visit MARTA (itsmarta.com).