Track replacement to happen at airport MARTA station

ATLANTA — MARTA is set to begin track replacement work at Airport Station in the coming weeks.
The transit authority says the project is part of a multi-year effort to replace track and switches throughout the rail system. MARTA adds that its work near the airport will result in a "safer rail system, few delays, and improved ride."
When will work take place?
According to MARTA, track replacement is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on the follow days.
- Wednesday, Oct. 3
- Thursday, Oct. 4
- Friday, Oct. 5
- Wednesday, Oct. 11
- Thursday, Oct. 12
- Friday, Oct. 13
- Friday, Oct. 27
- Friday, Nov. 3
Will there be delays?
Yes, MARTA said travelers on the Red and Gold lines may experience delays during the work times. As a result, you should prep for an extra 10-15 minutes to reach your destination.
Any other changes?
If you are traveling from the airport to Buckhead, Medical Center, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, or North Springs Stations after 8:30 p.m. you will need to transfer to the Red Line at Lindbergh Center Station.
For more information on the track replacement work, visit MARTA (itsmarta.com).
