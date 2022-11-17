Residents to be without water after massive sinkholes open in South Fulton

A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Residents could be without water for days after massive sinkholes opened up on their street.

A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said.

Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed indefinitely as crews make repairs and investigate further.

On one end of Orkney Lane, there are the two massive sinkholes, with a truck inside, while on the other end, City of Atlanta Watershed Management crews worked to get to the bottom of the water main break that caused this damage.

Dave Richardson's home is caught in the middle of that road.

"We can’t go that way and we can’t go past where this truck is, so no movement on this street at all," he said.

Richardson said he and several of his neighbors lost water Wednesday night -- a sign of what was to come.

"We were sitting in a chair and we heard a big boom. I thought it was in our house," he said. "I looked all over the house and couldn’t find anything. Looked at cars and they were okay. The guy across the street called me and said 'there’s water coming out of the street on your side.' I went over there and water was coming out of the ground around that high last night."

Crews on the scene said residents could be without water in the area for several days, while this gets resolved.

"I went to the church and took a shower and used their bathroom," he said. "I don’t know what we’re going to do now. We might have to go to a hotel. You can’t stay here with no water. My wife has to go to work, we got to go in and out, I have to go to my church, we have to go get food. Something’s going to have to happen."

PHOTOS | Truck falls in South Fulton sinkhole 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

City of South Fulton Director of Public Works, Antonio Valenzuela, says if more issues are found while digging under the road, they will have to destroy and repave all of Orkley Lane Road.

"You have to pick it up again and then hopefully there’s no other failures, we have to bring some geotechnical base to make sure there was nothing else compromised," he said. "If it was compromised we’ll have to build it from the bottom to the top."

He believes that the project could take up to a month.

"If they resolve that part and weather conditions are good for us, it will be an emergency situation to restore the roads and we’ll do everything possible to get it done within two weeks, four weeks max," Valenzuela said.

Valenzuela says the City of Atlanta is in charge of inspecting these roads but isn’t sure when that last inspection happened.

11Alive tried asking the crews on-scene but they couldn’t give us an answer.

"Initially it was the truck and the sinkhole," Valenzuela said. "Then, walking around, there were more and going down the street there were more issues so it's hard to make a quick assessment. We want to do it right, we want to work with the city and help them out as much as possible."