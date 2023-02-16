Authorities work to put out massive vehicle fire on I-285 northbound

Emergency crews were working to put out the flames.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers may see heavy smoke while traveling northbound on Interstate 285 in Fulton County.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said crews were called to the northbound ramp by Cascade Road to extinguish the flames of three vehicles that were being transported by an 18-wheeler. No injuries have been reported, AFRD said.

Around 7 p.m., Georgia Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed two fire engines blocking two lanes. Traffic was flowing through the furthest left lane as authorities tried to prevent drivers from getting too close to the shoulder.

About an hour later, the flames were put out and authorities were seen directing traffic to continue through one lane.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.