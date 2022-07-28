Dozens of McDonough apartment complex residents without AC for over a week

As of Thursday, 93 units are still without AC.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Residents in over 100 units at a McDonough apartment complex said they have lived without working air conditioning units for about a week.

Gemecious Watkins, a resident at Sable Chase Apartments, reached out to 11Alive and said their issues are not being fixed in a timely manner and they feel stuck.

Watkins said he has lived at the apartment complex for over four years. He said the AC issues began with a power outage on July 20.

"When the power was restored in our neighborhood, I guess it sent such a power outage to a lot of the apartments that it knocked out the AC," Watkins said.

Watkins reached out to several city officials, including McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent. Vincent said she's in the process of coordinating with the property manager's office to create a food pantry among other efforts to help residents.

Georgia Power also responded to the claims.

In a statement to 11Alive, Georgia Power confirmed that an equipment problem at a substation caused the power outage at Sable Chase Apartments.

The company said they are working with the apartment complex to resolve any power-related issues.

See Georgia Power's full statement below.

"An equipment problem at a Georgia Power Substation recently caused a power outage at the Sable Chase Apartments complex. We recognize how challenging an outage can be – especially in the summer heat. That's why our crews work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Last Wednesday, Georgia Power crews responded and restored power within several hours to the apartment complex. We are in contact with the complex to better understand their continuing concerns and are working with them to resolve any power-related issues. As always, if customers have any questions related to their electrical service, they should contact Georgia Power at 888-660-5890."

Chair of Henry County Board of Commissioners Carlotta Harrell said Henry County Code enforcement has been out at the complex and that they will continue to cite the complex's property manager every day until the AC issue is fixed.

As of Thursday, 93 units are still without AC. The apartment complex has been working to get portable AC units to elderly residents and those sick first. So far, it has purchased 15 units.

Henry County is offering elderly residents the option to stay at its senior homes during the day, offering free transit transportation to take them there and back. The county is also extending the same opportunity for kids to hang out at its complex facilities.

Additionally, Harrell said nonprofit organizations in the county have also provided gift cards, water and other supplies to the residents.

Harrell will be at the apartment complex Friday to talk to the property manager.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.