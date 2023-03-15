Student hurt after altercation at middle school in McDonough: Henry County School District

It happened at Ola Middle School off North Ola Road Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A middle schooler was hurt after an altercation with another student in McDonough Wednesday.

It happened at Ola Middle School off North Ola Road. A spokesperson for Henry County Schools said the altercation took place between two students and administrators and the school resource officer quickly intervened. The student injured needed immediate medical treatment, officials said.

"The initial investigation revealed that a small object with a sharp edge caused the injury to a student," the school district said in a statement.

The object was confiscated by administrators and law enforcement and the student is in custody facing charges, the school district spokesperson added.

"We cannot stress enough that weapons or dangerous objects of any kind are never allowed on our campuses and any activity of this nature will result in an immediate and appropriate response," the district spokesperson said.