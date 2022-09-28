Medical offices catch fire in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A medical plaza in Riverdale caught on fire Wednesday, according to the Riverdale Police Department.
It happened at 150 Medical Way; there are several doctor's offices in the area, and it's about half a mile from the Southern Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported, but officials said the building appears to be a total loss.
There's no information about how the fire started.
