Medical offices catch fire in Riverdale

Officials said the building appeared to be a total loss.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A medical plaza in Riverdale caught on fire Wednesday, according to the Riverdale Police Department.

It happened at 150 Medical Way; there are several doctor's offices in the area, and it's about half a mile from the Southern Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported, but officials said the building appears to be a total loss.

There's no information about how the fire started.