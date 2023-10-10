Sheriffs of four largest metro Atlanta counties express support for 'vibrant Jewish and Muslim communities'

A release Tuesday said the sheriffs of Fulton County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County and Cobb County held an interfaith conference call.

ATLANTA — Four law enforcement leaders of the biggest counties in metro Atlanta came together with a statement Tuesday to express their support for the the "vibrant Jewish and Muslim communities" in the region.

The joint statement was released by Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox and Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

The statement noted that the sheriffs had conducted an interfaith conference call on Monday, coming in the wake of the outbreak of war in Israel and Gaza.

Among the participants in the interfaith conference call were the Anti-Defamation League, AlFarooq Masjid, Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam, Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, Islamic Center of North Fulton and West Cobb Islamic Center, as well as the officers of Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“Our duty as law enforcement executives extends beyond enforcing the law; it includes fostering an atmosphere of trust, respect, and unity within our communities. This includes partnering with organizations to prevent incidents and to respond quickly and effectively," the statement said. "We understand that these are challenging times. Instances of hate have no place in our region, state, and country. We have identified proactive measures to prevent and respond to hate crimes, discrimination, and any threats to the safety and security of our Jewish and Muslim neighbors."

It added an affirmation to "upholding the principles of religious freedom and diversity, values that are foundational to our nation."

"Together, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, can live, worship, and thrive in our communities without fear. We will continue to protect, serve, and respect our communities as we embark on this next phase of engagement and support," the sheriffs said.

The full statement

“In unity, we stand stronger. As the sheriffs of Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties, we represent and are tasked with protecting more than three million Georgians of all faiths who reside in our counties and the millions more who pass through every day. We reaffirm our unwavering support for the vibrant Jewish and Muslim communities that enrich our region's cultural tapestry.

“In recognition of the importance of fostering interfaith relationships and ensuring the protection of our diverse communities, on October 9 we held a conference call with interfaith leaders from the Muslim and Jewish faiths. This conversation was a vital step in understanding the unique needs and concerns of these communities and exploring ways in which law enforcement can play a meaningful role in their safety and well-being.

“The following organizations participated in the discussion: Anti-Defamation League’s Southern Division, AlFarooq Masjid, Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam (Imam Plemon El-Amin), Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, Islamic Center of North Fulton, and West Cobb Islamic Center. We were also joined by representatives from Senator Jon Ossoff’s and Senator Warnock’s offices.

“Our duty as law enforcement executives extends beyond enforcing the law; it includes fostering an atmosphere of trust, respect, and unity within our communities. This includes partnering with organizations to prevent incidents and to respond quickly and effectively. We understand that these are challenging times. Instances of hate have no place in our region, state, and country. We have identified proactive measures to prevent and respond to hate crimes, discrimination, and any threats to the safety and security of our Jewish and Muslim neighbors.