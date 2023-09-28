'Honored to serve' | Chamblee names new police chief

​New Chief Michael Dieppa said in a statement he was "excited for the opportunity to lead the Chamblee Police Department and honored to serve our community."

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The city of Chamblee on Thursday announced a new police chief who will be arriving in metro Atlanta after nearly three decades with the police force in Miami.

Chief Dieppa was most recently a major with the Miami-Dade Police Department. He began as an officer with the force 27 years ago. His rise through the ranks included sergeant, lieutenant, captain, safety training director and then major, overseeing the Miami-Dade Police Narcotics/Warrants Bureau.

"I look forward to getting started and building on the agency's tradition of excellence," Dieppa said of taking the reins of the Chamblee force. "My goals are to ensure public safety while finding innovative methods to address quality of life concerns for our residents and visitors."

According to a release, Dieppa's commendations in Miami included the Bronze Medal of Valor, Life Saving Award, Employee Excellence Award and the Exceptional Service Award.