Fire breaks out at Midtown apartment in Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews had to call in for extra help for a fire at the Midtown apartment on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened on Ponce De Leon Avenue, which is about three minutes from Ponce City Market.

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.

Authorities said the call came in as a reported fire on the third story of the building.

It's unclear how much damage the fire caused. Officials have not said if anyone has been displaced at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.