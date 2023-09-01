Did anyone in Georgia win Wednesday's $253 million Powerball jackpot?

The winning numbers for Wednesday, April 19 are 4-11-21-38-64 with Powerball 11. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $253 million jackpot on Wednesday in Georgia - but one lucky person won the grand prize ticket in Ohio.

Since someone won the grand prize, the jackpot went back down to $20 million.

Powerball winners in Georgia

According to Georgia Lottery figures, the drawing produced one five-figure winner in the Peach State.

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$300 prize: 1 winner

$100 prize: 35 winners

The grand prize has been won three times this year, according to the Powerball website.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.