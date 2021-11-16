Milton fire station temporarily closed due to mold issue; Firefighters report mild reactions

The city said in a news release the station closed last week after an air quality assessment discovered high levels of black mold spores in Station 41’s bunk room.

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Fire Station 41 is working out of a nearby Roswell facility as the city works to address a mold issue, according to officials.

The city said in a news release the station closed last week after an air quality assessment discovered high levels of black mold spores in Station 41’s bunk room and elevated levels in its common areas. These results came back shortly after some firefighters reported moderate reactions.

That's when Milton Fire-Rescue relocated firefighters and equipment so they could have a safe place to work.

"After considering several options, the Department took up an offer from the City of Roswell to co-locate Station 41’s crews and resources to Roswell’s Fire Station 6 about 1.5 miles away at 825 Cox Road," the city said.

Officials said they are trying to identify the exact cause of the mold. Additional tests will be conducted this week to pinpoint the moisture source, after which mold remediation can begin.

They said it could take several weeks before Milton Fire Station 41 is reopened.