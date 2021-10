Authorities said Damarion Parks was last seen on Bell Street in LaGrange wearing a gray T-shirt, green cargo shorts, and a black parka. He also had a dark book bag.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are asking the public for help finding a critically missing 12-year-old boy.

