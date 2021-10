Officers are looking for Glenda McDowell.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they need help finding a missing 60-year-old woman.

Officers are looking for Glenda McDowell.

They said she was last seen in the 1400 block of Donnelly Avenue on Sept. 30 around 4:30 a.m.

McDowell is about 5-feet and weighs about 168 pounds, police said. She was last seen in white shoes, a jacket, and dark-colored pants.