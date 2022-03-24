Metro Atlanta teen never returned home from work at Chick-fil-A, police say

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact police at (770) 477-3747.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has gone missing in metro Atlanta, and the Clayton County Police Department is asking for help to find her.

Police responded to a missing person call at the 5900 block of San Gabriel Lane in Atlanta on Tuesday, where officers discovered that 17-year-old Brayiante Nicholson went to work at a Chick-fil-A and never returned home. Nicholson has brown eyes and black hair.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 130 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing her Chick-fil-A uniform.