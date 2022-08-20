Mattie's Call: Man diagnosed with schizophrenia missing in South Fulton

Authorities said Bevly was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A Mattie's Call was issued on Friday for a missing man in South Fulton, authorities said.

Curtis Bevly, who is 27 years old, was last seen in the 2500 block of Flat Shoals Road on August 17. According to the Mattie's Call alert, he's diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Authorities said Bevly was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. He weighs between 175 and 186 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.