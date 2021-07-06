Search continues for man who went missing over weekend in Johnson County

He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Johnson County are looking for a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office have both posted photos of Don Hightower on their social media pages. Deputies said he has not been seen since Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

They said Hightower, who is from the Scott Community in the Wrightsville area, drives a 2003 Gold Camry. The car has the Johnson County license plate AKE9780.

He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt. Police added that Hightower wears glasses.