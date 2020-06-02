HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man, last seen on Wednesday, has been reported missing by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Don Williams Davis, 45, was last seen in the 3700 block of Coker Road. He is believed to be on foot, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said Davis made comments about possibly harming himself, though they wouldn't elaborate more.

Davis is described as 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, bald with a beard and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.

Don William Davis

Hall County Sheriff's Office

