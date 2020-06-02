SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A school bus crash sent nearly two dozen students to the hospital this morning, school district officials said.

Social Circle City Schools says two buses were involved in an accident Thursday morning. They said a total of 22 students were transported to Newton Piedmont medical facilities to be examined and treated, under the advisement by on-scene emergency officials.

All other passengers on the buses were OK.

Staff members were at the medical facilities to meet with families as they arrived, they said in a social media post.

All other students are being transported to school via a separate bus.

The circumstances around the crash have not been made available. The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

