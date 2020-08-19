'Earl's family is concerned' | Douglas County man missing for more than a week

The sheriff's office says Earl Williams left home on foot on Aug. 11.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a man hasn't been seen in more than a week since leaving his home on foot.

According to the sheriff's office, Earl Williams left his home on Aug. 11.

Earl does not have a cell phone and "is known to ask strangers for a ride or to use their cell phone," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said his family was worried because he normally would have contacted them by now.

"Earl’s family is concerned for his safety as he has not called home and this is out of character for him," a post by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Facebook said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about where Williams may be or if they see him to call Inv. Erin Garner at 678-486-1280 or email the investigator.