'World's largest 10K' | 2020 Peachtree Road Race going virtual

ATLANTA — The 51st running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be a virtual running. This is a historic move for the world's largest 10K.

“We recognize that there were many thousands of registrants who were looking forward to that in-person event on Thanksgiving Day, but unfortunately we have come to the conclusion that a virtual event is the best and safest option for 2020,” said Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah.

Even though the Peachtree will be virtual, this is still an official running. There will be official results and runners will receive official finishers shirts.

“We have a unique app that will use GPS technology to track your run on Thanksgiving Day,” Kenah said. “When you finish your 10k, your results will be automatically submitted and you will be able to measure your performance against thousands of your closest friends.”

Because the Peachtree is moving to a virtual environment, there is space for additional participants.