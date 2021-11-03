Amber Alert for North Carolina children possibly headed to Georgia

The Iredell County North Carolina Sheriff is searching for Easton Redmon, 4, and Annsleigh Redmon, 2.

ATLANTA — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two missing North Carolina children who they said could be on the way to Augusta, Georgia.

WFYY reports that the sheriff's office says the children were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville, North Carolina and they could be traveling to Augusta.

Easton, reports WYFF, is about 3-foot-6 and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pink/blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh is about 2-feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, reports WYFF. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.

An Amber Alert describes the vehicle as a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with North Carolina license tag number HAD-6654.