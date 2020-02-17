DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a missing hiker who they say may have gotten lost on in the mountains after suffering a medical emergency.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says Eddie Noonkester began a "thru-hike" along the Appalachian Trail Friday, but may have become disoriented along the way.

Dawson County authorities believe that he is on or near the Appalachian Trail's approach trail somewhere in Dawson County. However, they said it is also possible that he has wandered off the trail and is now in the surrounding National Forest or Park property.

If anyone comes across Noonkester or someone matching his description they're asked to call 911.

Photos: Missing hiker Eddie Noonkester

