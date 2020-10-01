BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after a child was abducted Thursday.

The sheriff's office posted a photo of the child - Gabriel Salas - on its Facebook page around 7:15 p.m. saying he had been kidnapped.

Deputies were looking for a silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala with a Florida or Kentucky tag that was seen leaving the Highway 164 area towards Highway 63 in Banks County.

A little more than an hour later, deputies said the child had been located and was safe. Authorities were on the scene in Grey, Georgia where two people had been taken into custody.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

