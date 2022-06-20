Family 'very worried' as teen has been missing nearly a week in Carroll County

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office posted an update on the case of Kaylee Jones on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Monday provided an update on the case of a teenage girl who's been missing nearly a week, saying her family is "very worried."

The teen, Kaylee Jones, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. She was described as missing and endangered in a notice sent out the next day by the sheriff's office.

"Her family is very worried," the sheriff's office said in a post on Monday.

Jones is described as 5-foot-8 weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said her clothing at this point would be unknown.

"Unknown where she may be headed.. or who she is accompanied by. She requires medical care and could possibly be with someone she has met through certain apps online. She has no phone or vehicle with her," the sheriff's office said Monday.

Her mother also believes she may have taken a book bag with her, which would be dark blue with a horse on the front, possibly with the word "Mazi" or "Kaylee" on it.

She also may be wearing black tennis shoes or Converse.

"Investigators have been working diligently around the clock on this case and have been reviewing data collected from Kaylee's electronic devices and have been in contact with those she last had contact with on those devices," the sheriff's office said. "We continue to receive tips and possible sightings and none have been substantiated as of this time. Please share and help bring Kaylee home, someone has seen her and knows where she is."

Anyone with information about where Kaylee might be or could be headed is asked to call Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916 or email the investigator at kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com.