Mattie's Call | Glynn County police searching for missing person

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Brunswick woman has gone missing. Now the Glynn County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call to find her.
Gayle Ann Plyman went missing Christmas Eve around 4 p.m. near The Landings at Golden Isles, Glynn County police said. Police said that Plyman normally does not leave her home regularly, as she suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and recently had a major change in her medication.
The 75-year-old woman is 5-foot-3-inches, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and red hair. Plyman's vehicle has also been listed as missing, as the woman is believed to have left her home by car.
She is believed to be travelling in a green 2017 Honda HRV with the Georgia License Plate RMC 3240. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call Glynn County police directly at 912-554-3645 or to call 911.