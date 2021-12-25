Mattie's Call | Glynn County police searching for missing person

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call Glynn County police at 912-554-3645 or to call 911.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Brunswick woman has gone missing. Now the Glynn County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call to find her.

Gayle Ann Plyman went missing Christmas Eve around 4 p.m. near The Landings at Golden Isles, Glynn County police said. Police said that Plyman normally does not leave her home regularly, as she suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and recently had a major change in her medication.

The 75-year-old woman is 5-foot-3-inches, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and red hair. Plyman's vehicle has also been listed as missing, as the woman is believed to have left her home by car.