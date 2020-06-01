RINGGOLD, Ga. — The Ringgold Police Department needs assistance in locating a missing person.

Michael Scott Kline has been missing from his residence in Ringgold since New Year's Day, police said.

The 53-year-old is approximately 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He walks with a cane and is in need of his medication.

If you have any information or know his whereabouts, call 911 or Det. Jones at 706-935-3066.

