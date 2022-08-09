Police searching for missing 12-year-old in DeKalb County

Kuran Quawiy was last seen near Williamsburg Way on Wednesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 12-year-old from Decatur.

They add that he was wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts.

He was also seen riding an orange bike.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

