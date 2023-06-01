61-year-old missing in DeKalb County: Police

A post on its Facebook page said that Martin Odetokun was last seen on May 21, leaving from the 3600 block of Wellhaun Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 61-year-old man has been missing for over 10 days, according to police in DeKalb County.

A post on the department's Facebook page said that Martin Odetokun was last seen May 21, leaving from the 3600 block of Wellhaun Road.

The police department said he is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. The post described Odetokun as having brown eyes and a bald head and added that he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red pants.

A photo of Odetokun from DeKalb Police was provided.

DeKalb Police Department said to reach out to SUV at 770-724-7710 if he's seen.