Missing In Georgia

Clayton County Police need help finding missing 16-year-old

Makayla Collins was last seen at school and was later reported missing Friday, April 28, by her parents at 7:10 p.m.
Credit: Clayton County Police Department

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department officers need help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month.

Makayla Collins was last seen at school and was later reported missing on April 28, by her parents at 7:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department.

Following her disappearance, police believe she’s been active on social media. The 16-year-old is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds, police said. 

She has black hair, brown eyes and “does not have any known mental illnesses,” the post said.

If you have any information about Collins’ whereabouts, call the CCPD at 770-477-4026 or Detective Walker at 770-473-5483.

