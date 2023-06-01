Clayton County Police need help finding missing 16-year-old

Makayla Collins was last seen at school and was later reported missing Friday, April 28, by her parents at 7:10 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department officers need help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month.

Makayla Collins was last seen at school and was later reported missing on April 28, by her parents at 7:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department.

Following her disappearance, police believe she’s been active on social media. The 16-year-old is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds, police said.

She has black hair, brown eyes and “does not have any known mental illnesses,” the post said.