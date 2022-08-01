Missing Atlanta woman last seen at Grady Hospital more than 6 weeks ago, police say

Authorities said Jacqueline Rolle was last seen at Grady Hospital on Friday, June 17.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital over six weeks ago.

Authorities said Jacqueline Rolle was last seen at Grady Hospital on Friday, June 17. Officers responded to Grady Hospital after receiving a missing persons call on Wednesday, July 27. Investigators were able to talk with Rolle's daughter-in-law, where they learned she had not talked to her family or friends in more than six weeks.

Rolle is described as 5-feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Her nickname is "Lady J" and she has it tattooed on her left shoulder.

Atlanta Police said her last clothing description is unknown. Her last known address was in the Lakewood Heights area.