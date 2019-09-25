GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia who disappeared on Wednesday and hasn't been seen in hours.

Catherine "Celine" Peavy was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wheatgrass Way near Grayson, Georgia. Police describe Peavy as a white female who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 104 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Gwinnett authorities also said she might be driving a 2003 Acura MDX with a license plate reading PCY2867. Her disappearance has led to a Mattie's Call - an emergency alert for disabled or elderly persons in Georgia.

Anyone who believes they know her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Catherine Celine Peavy

Gwinnett County Police Department

