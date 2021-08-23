Clayton County man with mental disorder missing

Have you seen this missing man?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was released from the jail on Tara Boulevard Saturday and never returned home. The man struggles with schizophrenia, police said, and has not taken his medicine.

Fifty-year-old Ronald King is described as a Black man with black and gray hair, brown eyes. King stands 6'3" and weighs 240 pounds.

Police said they went to his home to conduct a property check, but he wasn't there.

King is turning 51 Tuesday.