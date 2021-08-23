Clayton County man with mental disorder missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was released from the jail on Tara Boulevard Saturday and never returned home. The man struggles with schizophrenia, police said, and has not taken his medicine.
Fifty-year-old Ronald King is described as a Black man with black and gray hair, brown eyes. King stands 6'3" and weighs 240 pounds.
Police said they went to his home to conduct a property check, but he wasn't there.
King is turning 51 Tuesday.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of King is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.