DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in north Georgia are searching for a missing man not seen since Wednesday and they're asking for help.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, Johnny William Nation was last seen in the area of Kelly Bridge Road and Bagwell Circle on Dec. 11. Authorities don't appear to have any clues on where he may be headed. They did say however that he has relatives in the Atlanta area and in Tennessee.

While the department didn't release a description of Bagwell, it did release a photo that appears to be from a driver's license in hopes that someone will recognize him and help bring him home.

Anyone who knows where Nation is should contact the sheriff's office at 706-344-3636.

Johnny William Nation

Dawson County Sheriff's Office

