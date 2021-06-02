Man with dementia, other health conditions missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are concerned about the safety of a missing man not seen since Wednesday and are asking for locals to keep a watchful eye out for him.
According to police, 65-year-old Mitchell Johnson has dementia and other health conditions. They said he was last seen in the area of Emory Decatur Hospital wearing checkered pajama pants, brown flip-flops, and a black hoodie. They described him as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 190 pounds.
Police are hoping anyone who sees him or has additional details will call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-77110.