Man with dementia, other health conditions missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are concerned about the safety of a missing man not seen since Wednesday and are asking for locals to keep a watchful eye out for him.

According to police, 65-year-old Mitchell Johnson has dementia and other health conditions. They said he was last seen in the area of Emory Decatur Hospital wearing checkered pajama pants, brown flip-flops, and a black hoodie. They described him as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 190 pounds.