Henry County Police searching for 'critical missing person' not seen for weeks

Styvon Burks hasn't been seen since April 9 and has several medical conditions, authorities say.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Police are on the looking for a missing man who hasn't been seen in weeks and requires medical care.

The department released an announcement on Friday night regarding the disappearance of 34-year-old Styvon Burks who hasn't been seen since April 9.

Burks is described as a man who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 260 pounds. Police said he walks slowly, favors his right leg, has several medical conditions, and requires care.

He was last seen in the area of America's Best Value Inn & Suites on Highway 138 West in Stockbridge. He was wearing a black jacket, a t-shirt, and black pants at the time as well as a baseball cap and white tennis shoes.