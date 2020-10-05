Police search for man last seen going fishing with another person days earlier

Christopher Wayne Brooks was last seen on May 5

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police in west Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a man who hasn't been seen since May 5.

Authorities believe Christopher Wayne Brooks was last seen on Hammett Road and was with a man only known to them as "Shannon." According to police, they were apparently going to fish at the Young's Mill Road Bridge. Days later, however, he hasn't been heard from.

Police said that Brooks was wearing jeans and a noen yellow shirt and was in a white Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information on Brooks' location is asked to contact Cpl. Hall of the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Tipsters can also contact Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000. The case is listed under #2020051113.