South Fulton Police search for child missing since Friday

Police say 11-year-old Gabrielle Faith Troy was last seen at the Publix Plaza at 5829 Campbellton Road.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl not seen since Friday night.

Authorities said that they are searching for Gabrielle Faith Troy who was previously seen around 7 p.m. that evening near the Publix Plaza at 5829 Campbellton Road. The department said that both they and the family are concerned for the girl's safety.

Troy is described as a Black female with brown hair. She is about 5 feet tall and 109 pounds. Police believe she may have run away.