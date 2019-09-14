JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway for a man not seen since Friday in eastern Georgia.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Danny Lamar Cash was last seen off of Jefferson River Road wearing a dark t-shirt and khaki or gray shorts.

Cash is described as a white male who is about 6 feet tall and 215 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities haven't released any additional details regarding the missing man's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Cash's location or condition is asked to call Jackson County investigators Philip Wilshire at 706-387-6041. Tipsters can also call the sheriff's office directly at 706-367-8718, emergency operators at 911 or the county's tip line at 706-367-3784.

Danny Lamar Cash

Jackson County Sheriff's Office

