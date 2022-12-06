Cobb Police ask public for help finding missing man last seen leaving for work

Victor Roberts works at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice as an assistant commissioner, according to Cobb Police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen leaving for work Monday morning.

Victor Roberts was last seen by his wife in Marietta after leaving to go to work. However, he never arrived at his office. Roberts works at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice as an assistant commissioner, according to Cobb Police.

Roberts was last seen driving in a white Mazda CX-9 with the Georgia license plate: BNE 2112.

A license plate reader picked up Roberts' car Monday at 2:46 p.m. in the area of Stallings Road and Emmett Freeman Road in Senoia, Georgia, but he has not been seen since, authorities said.

Roberts is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. His wife told police that he suffers from occasional memory loss, but he has not been formally diagnosed.