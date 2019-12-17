CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County School District Police need helping finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Officers said Taylor Andrew Mundy left Creekview High School around 10:30 a.m. and was last seen at Family Traditions in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

He could be driving a 2015 sliver Chevy Camaro with black racing stripes and a black spoiler. The license plate says WPQ953. He was last seen wearing a white Creekview lacrosse jacket with shorts.

School police said they are also looking for 15-year-old Chloe Rose Crabb.

Mundy weighs about 175 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cherokee County School Police at 770-704-4346.

